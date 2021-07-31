InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.
The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%.
INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 1.87.
InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.