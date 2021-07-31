Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 99,833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $79.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $80.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

