Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.59 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $80.31.
In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,093.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
