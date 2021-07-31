Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 136.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IVREF shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of IVREF opened at $7.81 on Friday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

