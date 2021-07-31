Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) PT Raised to $23.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INOV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of INOV opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 172.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

