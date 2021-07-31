Insider Buying: BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Director Lynne Marie Sullivan purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PHGE opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Get BiomX alerts:

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BiomX in the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BiomX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.