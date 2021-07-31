Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,875.09.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.20. Osisko Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.85.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

