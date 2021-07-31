Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 4,697 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

