Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $169,975.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.76 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.66.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 315.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.