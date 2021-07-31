Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NUE opened at $104.02 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,669,000 after buying an additional 135,409 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.92.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.