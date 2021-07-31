Insider Selling: Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Sells $406,662.50 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $406,662.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $7,908,731.60.

Shares of STMP opened at $326.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.22 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth about $81,196,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after purchasing an additional 328,305 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,526,000 after acquiring an additional 215,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,335,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after acquiring an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

