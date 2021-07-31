Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Increased to C$200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$189.14.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFC stock opened at C$170.00 on Friday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$168.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 10.5699988 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.