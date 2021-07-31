Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Integer updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$4.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. Integer has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

