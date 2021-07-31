Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.660-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,245. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Integer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

