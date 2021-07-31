Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.660-$4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.
Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company had a trading volume of 183,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,245. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Integer will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
