Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Intelsat alerts:

INTEQ opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $71.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $502.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intelsat will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (INTEQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.