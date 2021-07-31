International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ILAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 36,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13. International Land Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

