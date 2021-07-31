Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 44.0% in July

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the June 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $$0.15 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,238. Interra Copper has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

