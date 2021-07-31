Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

ITRK opened at GBX 5,156 ($67.36) on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £163.73. The company has a market cap of £8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 34.20 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

