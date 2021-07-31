Intrust Bank NA Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

