Intrust Bank NA Has $273,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $4,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $106.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

