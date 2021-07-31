Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 494,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $42.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $42.33.

