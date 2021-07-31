Intrust Bank NA Purchases 33 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $452.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $301.56 and a 1-year high of $459.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

