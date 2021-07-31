Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,923 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $199,000.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.