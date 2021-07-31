Intrust Bank NA Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Valero Energy by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 328,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

