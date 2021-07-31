Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Stake Lessened by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 9.79% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSDE. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 150.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSDE remained flat at $$26.21 during trading hours on Friday. 1,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.