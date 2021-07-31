Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.60

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 57587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth about $421,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 176.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 56.3% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

