Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Holdings Lowered by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $89.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $97.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

