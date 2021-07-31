Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 41.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $249.74 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.17.

