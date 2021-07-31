Investors Buy High Volume of IT Tech Packaging Call Options (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the typical volume of 1,297 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging during the first quarter worth $80,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 56.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IT Tech Packaging by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IT Tech Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.66. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

