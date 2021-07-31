Investors Buy High Volume of IT Tech Packaging Call Options (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 14,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,029% compared to the typical volume of 1,297 call options.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging during the first quarter worth $80,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 56.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 245,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IT Tech Packaging by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IT Tech Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
IT Tech Packaging stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.66. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46.
About IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.