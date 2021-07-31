IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.53.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 190.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after buying an additional 459,394 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.84. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.