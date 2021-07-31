Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.37 Million

Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post sales of $155.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.18 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $151.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $602.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.87 million to $613.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $640.85 million, with estimates ranging from $636.31 million to $645.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

IRDM traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. 811,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,132. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.26 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 48.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after purchasing an additional 723,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

