Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $86,871,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,441,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

