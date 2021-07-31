ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 price target for the company.

Shares of IS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.53. 675,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,672. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

