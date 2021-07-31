iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 261,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $131.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $134.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

