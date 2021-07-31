iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 350.7% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.