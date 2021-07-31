iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

