iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the June 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 839,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,641. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.48.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.