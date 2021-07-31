iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $19,488,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.