iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 50.7% in July

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 891,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 174,462 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,754,000.

