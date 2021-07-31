iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the June 30th total of 354,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $47.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 558.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period.

