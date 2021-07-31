iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,031,000.

BATS IBMM opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01.

