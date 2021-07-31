iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.81 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 386.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

