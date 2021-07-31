iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. 599,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,255. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $110.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.35.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

