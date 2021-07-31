iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $66,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4,801.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

