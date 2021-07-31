iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.49. 23,997,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,607,382. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

