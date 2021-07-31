iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

