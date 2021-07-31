iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 132,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $67.11 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

