iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $12,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $285.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $216.85 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.24.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

