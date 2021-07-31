Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,361,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,768,104. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

