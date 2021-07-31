ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $4.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS ITMPF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. 20,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,610. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

